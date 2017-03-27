UN: Syrians trapped in besieged areas face horrific threat
This undated file image posted on a militant website on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows fighters from the al-Qaida linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , now called the Islamic State group, marching in Raqqa, Syria. As U.S.-backed forces bear down on the city, the militants have been preparing defenses of their de facto capital.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
