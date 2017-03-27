UN Secretary General starts official visit to Iraq
" The United Nations Secretary-General has arrived in Iraq amid a growing humanitarian crisis due to months-long fighting against Islamic State group fighters in Mosul. The U.N. Assistance Mission to Iraq says Antonio Guterres landed in Baghdad on Thursday to focus on the dire humanitarian situation on the ground.
