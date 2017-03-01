UN: If confirmed, chemical attacks in Mosul a war crime
Victims of a possible IS chemical attack civilians Ekhlas Meshal, 30, holds her injured two-month old child Rami, as she sits next to her injured two-year old daughter Dima, receive treatment in a hospital in Irbil, Iraq, Saturday, March 4, 2017. A doctor in western Irbil said on Saturday that 10 people with injuries caused by chemicals have been admitted to his hospital over the last two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|3 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Just Slim
|276,621
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC