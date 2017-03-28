U.S. to send 200 more soldiers to Iraq to help retake Mosul
The United States is sending more than 200 additional soldiers to Iraq to support the Iraqi military's push to retake western Mosul from the Islamic State group, military officials said on Monday. The deployment includes two Army infantry companies and one platoon equipped to clear away roadside bombs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC