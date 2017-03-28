U.S. to send 200 more soldiers to Ira...

U.S. to send 200 more soldiers to Iraq to help retake Mosul

12 hrs ago

The United States is sending more than 200 additional soldiers to Iraq to support the Iraqi military's push to retake western Mosul from the Islamic State group, military officials said on Monday. The deployment includes two Army infantry companies and one platoon equipped to clear away roadside bombs.

Chicago, IL

