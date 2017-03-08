Twin bomb blasts near Iraq's Tikrit kill 23: local government official
Twin suicide bomb blasts at a wedding party in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday killed at least 23 people, a local government official said. WASHINGTON Russia has deployed a land-based cruise missile that violates the "spirit and intent" of an arms control treaty and poses a threat to NATO, Vice Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva said on Wednesday.
