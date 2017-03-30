Twin blasts kill dozens near religiou...

Twin blasts kill dozens near religious sites in Syria

Twin blasts Saturday near holy shrines frequented by Shiites in the Syria n capital Damascus killed at least 40 people, most of them Iraqis, according to Syrian and Iraqi officials. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

