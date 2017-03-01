Truck driver who spent two days trapp...

Truck driver who spent two days trapped in crashed rig has died, family confirms

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

A truck driver in British Columbia who was trapped in his overturned truck for two days following a highway crash has died. She describes the 45-year-old as a "wonderful family man" who loved camping and was trained as a sommelier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC