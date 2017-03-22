Tilllerson: Defeating ISIS is top US ...

Tilllerson: Defeating ISIS is top US priority in Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that defeating ISIS would be the United States' top priority in the Middle East and hinted at establishing a safe zone for refugee protection. The US will continue to pursue a five-pronged strategy of using military force; identifying and intercepting terrorist fighters who go to Syria from other countries; targeting the terror group's finances; working to counter its propaganda; and stabilizing areas once ISIS has been ousted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Tue AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC