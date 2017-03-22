Tilllerson: Defeating ISIS is top US priority in Middle East
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that defeating ISIS would be the United States' top priority in the Middle East and hinted at establishing a safe zone for refugee protection. The US will continue to pursue a five-pronged strategy of using military force; identifying and intercepting terrorist fighters who go to Syria from other countries; targeting the terror group's finances; working to counter its propaganda; and stabilizing areas once ISIS has been ousted.
