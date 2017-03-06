The Latest: Syrians who reached Cypru...

The Latest: Syrians who reached Cyprus set out from Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A boat carrying 24 Syrian migrants which landed in a remote area of Cyprus' northwestern tip had set sail from Mersin, Turkey, a Cyprus police spokesman said Tuesday. Spokesman Nicos Tsappis told the Associated Press that the eight men, five women and 11 children had departed from the Turkish coast Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More 23 hr RoxLo 3
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC