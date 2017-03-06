The Latest: Syrians who reached Cyprus set out from Turkey
A boat carrying 24 Syrian migrants which landed in a remote area of Cyprus' northwestern tip had set sail from Mersin, Turkey, a Cyprus police spokesman said Tuesday. Spokesman Nicos Tsappis told the Associated Press that the eight men, five women and 11 children had departed from the Turkish coast Monday.
