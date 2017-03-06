The Latest: Iraq sees 'positive messa...

The Latest: Iraq sees 'positive message' in new travel ban

Read more: Daily Herald

Iraq says a revised U.S. travel ban that removes the country from a list of Muslim-majority nations sends a "positive message" about the future of bilateral relations as the two countries work to combat the Islamic State group. Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi says the decision to revise the ban shows that there is a "real partnership" between Washington and Baghdad.

Chicago, IL

