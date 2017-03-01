Tens of thousands flee anti-IS offens...

Tens of thousands flee anti-IS offensives in Iraq and Syria

18 hrs ago

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled offensives against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, where the jihadists are battling to keep what remains of their territory, the UN said Sunday. IS overran large areas of both countries in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" in territory it controlled, but the jihadist group has since lost ground to Iraqi forces and faced advances from different groups in Syria.

Chicago, IL

