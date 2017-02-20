Taken hostage in Iraq by Saddam Husse...

Taken hostage in Iraq by Saddam Hussein, I hadn't returned - until now

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC