Sweden introduces military draft for ...

Sweden introduces military draft for both men and women

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This is a Saturday Aug. 1, 2015 file photo of Swedish Army personnel as they take part in the annual gay Pride Parade in Stockholm. Sweden's left-leaning government is reintroducing a military draft for both men and women because of what Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist calls a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,620
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC