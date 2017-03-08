Suicide Bombers Strike Wedding in Ira...

Suicide Bombers Strike Wedding in Iraq, Kill at Least 26

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A twin suicide bombing struck a village wedding north of Baghdad as the wedding party gathered in the evening hours, killing at least 26 people and wounding dozens, a government spokesman said Thursday. The attack, which took place late Wednesday, began when one suicide bomber wearing an explosives-laden belt walked into the wedding party assembled in an open area in Hajaj, near the city of Tikrit, about 130 kilometers from Baghdad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Mar 6 RoxLo 3
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC