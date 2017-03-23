Shi'ite cleric Sadr says only Iraq's military should hold land seized from IS

Influential Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Friday that only Iraq's military should hold territory recaptured from Islamic State, an apparent sign of concern that rival militias might use the gains to expand their influence. Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks during a protest against corruption and informs his followers about his will at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.