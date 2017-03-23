Russia, China seek chemical weapons p...

Russia, China seek chemical weapons probe in Iraq

14 hrs ago

Russia and China on Friday proposed that a United Nations panel investigating chemical weapons use in Syria be extended to Iraq, a proposal Britain immediately rejected. The two countries raised the prospect of broadening the scope of the Joint Investigative Mechanism during a council discussion about the battle of Mosul, where Iraqi forces are fighting Islamic State group jihadists.

Chicago, IL

