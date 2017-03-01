Rival groups race for control of Syri...

Rival groups race for control of Syria's Raqqa

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A major battle to liberate the Islamic State group's stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria is looming, with U.S. officials looking to build on momentum from victories on the battlefields of Mosul in Iraq. The Pentagon has drawn up a secret plan to do that, likely leaning on local allies with stepped-up American support.

Chicago, IL

