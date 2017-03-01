Risk of post-ISIL chaos in Iraq casts...

Risk of post-ISIL chaos in Iraq casts new light on Canada's support for Kurds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The threat of political chaos looms over the imminent defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Mosul, fuelling fear of a dramatically different - and deadly - use for Canada's military support for Kurdish peshmerga forces. Much of the potential upheaval revolves around whether Iraq's disparate Sunni and Shia populations can finally set aside their differences and come together in some sort of reconciliation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Fri Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC