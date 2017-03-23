Press Releases: Iraq: U.S. Convention...

Press Releases: Iraq: U.S. Conventional Weapons Destruction Efforts Help Defeat ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: State Department

The United States has invested more than $333 million in Iraq since 2003 toward the clearance and safe disposal of landmines, unexploded ordnance , and securing excess conventional weapons and munitions. This assistance, directed through several Iraqi and international nongovernmental organizations, has made significant progress toward countering the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria .

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Tue AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC