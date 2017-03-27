Pope demands 'urgent' action to prote...

Pope demands 'urgent' action to protect civilians in Iraq

16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Pope Francis demanded "urgent" action Wednesday to protect civilians in Iraq, saying forces involved in the battle for Mosul have an obligation to protect innocents following a recent spike in civilian casualties. Francis issued a special appeal for peace in Iraq at the end of his general audience.

Chicago, IL

