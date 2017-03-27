Pope demands 'urgent' action to protect civilians in Iraq
Pope Francis demanded "urgent" action Wednesday to protect civilians in Iraq, saying forces involved in the battle for Mosul have an obligation to protect innocents following a recent spike in civilian casualties. Francis issued a special appeal for peace in Iraq at the end of his general audience.
