Pictures: Hereford tattoo shop owner ...

Pictures: Hereford tattoo shop owner shares his photos from the Iraqi front line

13 hrs ago

Peter Masters, who owns Skinzophrenic Tattoos and Piercing in Aubery Street, went out to the war-torn country for 16 days at the start of the year to take photos and to visit his tattoo shop. The 49-year-old opened a tattoo studio in Erbil two years ago and since then the resident tattoo artists have completed body art for the military, people who work on the oil rigs and also Iraqi nationals.

Chicago, IL

