Over 200,000 displaced by west Mosul battle: Iraq ministry4 min ago

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in west Mosul since the operation to retake the area from jihadists was launched last month, Iraq's ministry of migration and displaced said today. The battle for west Mosul - the most populated urban area still held by the Islamic State group - was launched on February 19, and Iraqi forces have since recaptured a series of neighbourhoods from the jihadists.

