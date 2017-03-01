Oil pumping from Iraq's Kirkuk fields...

Oil pumping from Iraq's Kirkuk fields stops as Kurdish forces search for explosives

17 hrs ago

Oil pumping from Iraq's northern Kirkuk fields stopped on Thursday after Kurdish forces were deployed to search for explosives said to have been planted by Islamic State, sources from the Kurdish security forces and oil executives said. "They ordered the shutdown of the pumping station for security reasons and that caused a halt of Kirkuk oil exports to Turkey" through a pipeline that crosses Kurdish territory, a senior executive from state-run North Oil Co said.

Chicago, IL

