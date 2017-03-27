Off-duty cop shot dead for not dropping his gun in dispute
Masked teenage burglars who were gunned down by homeowner's son had ALREADY struck property earlier that day - and he pleaded with police to SAVE their lives Twelve dead and three are injured after church bus taking home senior parishioners crashes head on into a pick-up truck in Texas Ivanka bows down and takes official unpaid advisory role in her father's White House after admitting she heard the ethical 'concerns' about having an informal role America 'probably was behind civilian deaths': Top general in Iraq admits American-led forces played a part in attack on Mosul that left 100 dead 'It's outrageous!': Outrage as Arkansas plans to kill EIGHT men in 11 days in 'unprecedented' double executions as supplies of lethal injection drug near expiration date Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White opens up about show's success, the 6,500 dresses she's worn on air and why she regrets THAT Playboy ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|6 hr
|Just Slim
|276,628
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC