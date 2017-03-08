No end to suffering in Iraq and Syria even with an IS defeat

The stories brought back by Fairfax Media's reporter Michael Bachelard and photographer Kate Geraghty from two weeks in Iraq with survivors of Islamic State's rule are horrifying. The worst of it? The atrocities, human rights abuses, fighting and despair are ongoing for hundreds of thousands of people caught in the areas still controlled by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and for millions more forced to flee their homes for their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.