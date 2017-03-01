NewsAlert: B.C. Teachers' Federation says tentative deal reached with the province

NewsAlert: B.C. Teachers' Federation ...

12 hrs ago Read more: The News

The B.C. Teachers' Federation says they've reached a tentative deal with the province that if approved would end a 15 year battle over bargaining rights. The union issued a news release Saturday saying the two sides have agreed to restore contract language from a previous agreement that called for smaller class sizes.

Chicago, IL

