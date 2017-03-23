Nation 9 mins ago 8:39 p.m.US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria...

Nation 9 mins ago 8:39 p.m.US reviewi...

The U.S. military is reviewing whether three airstrikes in Syria and Iraq over the past week were responsible for the reported deaths of more than 200 civilians. U.S. Central Command confirms it has begun "credibility assessments" into allegations of civilian casualties in a possible airstrike in Mosul, Iraq, this week that reportedly killed 200 civilians, a March 16 airstrike near a mosque in al-Jinnah, Syria, that is said to have killed dozens, and an airstrike Monday on a school building outside of Raqqa, Syria, that may have also killed dozens of civilians fleeing local fighting.

