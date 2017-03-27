More Than 1,000 Civilians Killed by U...

More Than 1,000 Civilians Killed by US-Led Airstrikes in Iraq & Syria as Trump Expands War on Terror

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

Woods is also an award-winning reporter and the author of Sudden Justice: America's Secret Drone Wars . Details are emerging about U.S.-led coalition airstrikes that are believed to have killed over 200 people in a single day in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC