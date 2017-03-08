Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
A contingent of several hundred Marines has arrived in Syria to provide artillery support to U.S.-backed Syrian rebels preparing to retake Raqqa, ISIS's de facto capital in Syria, according to a U.S. military official. The artillery battery from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit has been arriving in Syria over the last couple of weeks to establish a fire base for their howitzer artillery, according to the military official.
