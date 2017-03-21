London's Trafalgar Square Fourth Plin...

London's Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth artworks revealed

Artist Michael Rakowitz poses for the media at the National Gallery in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, next to his winning design entitled 'The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist' for one of the next two Fourth Plinth sculptures in Trafalgar Square which will be unveiled in 2018 and 2020. Rakowitz will recreate a replica of Lamassu, a winged bull and protective deity, that stood at the entrance to the Nergal Gate of Nineveh from 700 BC; in 2015 it was destroyed by the group known as Islamic State at the Mosul Museum, Iraq.

