Liberals to extend Iraq mission without any changes until battle for Mosul ends

The Liberal government is expected to extend Canada's mission in Iraq in the coming days, as it waits for the battle of Mosul to end. The current mission was launched last year and saw the government withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the U.S.-led bombing campaign against ISIL while tripling the number of special forces in northern Iraq.

