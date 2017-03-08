Kurds ask for stronger Canadian diplo...

Kurds ask for stronger Canadian diplomatic presence in northern Iraq

The Guardian

Canada is being asked to upgrade its diplomatic footprint in northern Iraq, as the Kurdish government presses for closer economic and political ties to accompany Canada's sizable military presence. The request comes as the Liberal government beefs up the number of diplomats deployed in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon and plans to appoint the first full-time ambassador to Baghdad in 26 years.

