Key buildings retaken from ISIS in Mosul

16 hrs ago

Among the buildings recaptured from ISIS on Monday were the Mosul Museum, the judicial government complex and the Nineveh police directorate building, Abdel Amir al-Mohamadi, Commander of the Rapid Response Forces of the Iraqi Federal Police, told CNN. The supreme court, central bank and electricity and water authority headquarters were also retaken in what the commander described as a surprise attack that killed more than 130 ISIS fighters.

Chicago, IL

