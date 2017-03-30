Judges to deliver verdict in Sara Con...

Judges to deliver verdict in Sara Connor's Bali murder trial

Seven gruelling months after the brutally bashed body of a police officer was found on Bali's Kuta beach, a panel of judges will today deliver a verdict in a murder trial that has consumed Australians.Will they accept the defence team's portrayal of Sara Connor as a loving mother and pillar of the Byron Bay community who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time? Sara Connor's emotional final appeal Byron Bay mother of two Sara Connor wept as she read her last statement to the court before a verdict in mid-march. Myanmar monk gagged by authorities Myanmar's most senior monks impose a sermon ban on Wirathu, a radical monk who for years has fanned the flames of religious chauvinism in Myanmar.

