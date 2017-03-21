Israeli Arab woman sentenced to 50 mo...

Israeli Arab woman sentenced to 50 months for joining IS

" An Israeli court has sentenced an Arab woman to 50 months in prison for joining the extremist Islamic State group. A district court in Haifa sentenced 30-year-old Sabrine Zbeidat of the Arab city Sakhnin on Tuesday for slipping into Syria via Turkey with her husband and three young children while on a family vacation in Romania in 2015.

