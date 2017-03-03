ISIS Underground Training Camp Found in Rail Tunnel by Iraqi Soldiers
Iraqi soldiers have discovered an underground ISIS training camp located in an abandoned rail tunnel, complete with obstacle course, shooting range, religious teaching area, and medical clinic. The camp, nicknamed Palmyra after a city in Syria, was more than a mile long just outside the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul, according to The Wall Street Journal .
