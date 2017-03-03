ISIS Underground Training Camp Found ...

ISIS Underground Training Camp Found in Rail Tunnel by Iraqi Soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Iraqi soldiers have discovered an underground ISIS training camp located in an abandoned rail tunnel, complete with obstacle course, shooting range, religious teaching area, and medical clinic. The camp, nicknamed Palmyra after a city in Syria, was more than a mile long just outside the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Fri Just Slim 276,621
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... Feb 24 Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC