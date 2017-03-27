Iraq's new marginalised population

Across Iraq, as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant loses its territorial footholds, it is leaving behind entire populations terrorised by its fighters, but also a community of families tainted by their relatives' affiliation with the group. These families are among the most vulnerable people in the areas the Iraqi military have retaken, with many of their neighbours apparently eager to take revenge for the past two years of brutal suffering.

Chicago, IL

