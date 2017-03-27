Iraq's new marginalised population
Across Iraq, as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant loses its territorial footholds, it is leaving behind entire populations terrorised by its fighters, but also a community of families tainted by their relatives' affiliation with the group. These families are among the most vulnerable people in the areas the Iraqi military have retaken, with many of their neighbours apparently eager to take revenge for the past two years of brutal suffering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC