Iraqi officials: civilian deaths were not a result of US air strikes

The Monument had 13,264 visitors i... -- Cincinnati police have yet to make arrests in a nightclub shooting early Sunday morning that killed one person and wounded at least 15.Police said the vi... -- Iraqi military officials are shooting down speculation that US air strikes killed hundreds of civilians according to a BBC News report. Instead, they say so-c... The American Soybean Association has signaled its support for an anti-dumping and countervailing duty petition filed yesterday by the National Biodiesel Board .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.