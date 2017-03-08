Iraqi Forces Use Drones to Attack IS ...

Iraqi Forces Use Drones to Attack IS in Western Mosul

Read more: Voice of America

Iraqi federal police are weaponizing commercial models of drones to attack Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraqi military sources told VOA. "This is a new strategy in the struggle to liberate western Mosul from IS thugs," said Faris Radhi, a commander of Iraqi Federal Police operations.

Chicago, IL

