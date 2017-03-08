Iraqi Forces Use Drones to Attack IS in Western Mosul
Iraqi federal police are weaponizing commercial models of drones to attack Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraqi military sources told VOA. "This is a new strategy in the struggle to liberate western Mosul from IS thugs," said Faris Radhi, a commander of Iraqi Federal Police operations.
