Iraqi forces push toward Mosul government complex

An Iraqi Army soldier helps displaced civilians as they flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 28. 2017. Since Iraqi government forces launched the push to take the western half of Mosul from the Islamic State group last week, about 8,000 people have fled from that part of the city and surrounding villages, the U.N. humanitarian aid agency said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.