Iraqi forces push toward Mosul government complex
An Iraqi Army soldier helps displaced civilians as they flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 28. 2017. Since Iraqi government forces launched the push to take the western half of Mosul from the Islamic State group last week, about 8,000 people have fled from that part of the city and surrounding villages, the U.N. humanitarian aid agency said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|6 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC