Iraqi forces making headway in fight for western Mosul
Iraqi government soldiers and their allied forces have made more achievements in their push to take back the western flank of the strategic northern city of Mosul from Daesh militants. Commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah said soldiers from the 9th Armored Division had managed to recapture Tal al-Rumman village on the western outskirts of Mosul, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported.
