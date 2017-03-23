Iraq: Suicide bomber targets governor...

Iraq: Suicide bomber targets governor's home in Fallujah

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Iraq soldiers reach the boundary of Fallujah, on May 28, 2016, as they take part in a major assault to retake the city from Daesh. A suicide bomber has blown himself up inside the house of a local official in the city of Fallujah in Iraq's western province of Anbar, according to a police official on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC