Iraq forces attack four jihadist-held areas in west Mosul12 min ago
Iraqi security forces attacked four jihadist-held neighbourhoods in west Mosul today, including one that houses provincial government offices, the military said. Iraqi forces launched a major operation to recapture west Mosul, the largest population centre still held by the Islamic State group, on February 19, pushing into the area from the south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|23 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC