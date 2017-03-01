Iraq forces attack four jihadist-held areas in west Mosul12 min ago

Iraq forces attack four jihadist-held...

Iraq forces attack four jihadist-held areas in west Mosul

15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Iraqi security forces attacked four jihadist-held neighbourhoods in west Mosul today, including one that houses provincial government offices, the military said. Iraqi forces launched a major operation to recapture west Mosul, the largest population centre still held by the Islamic State group, on February 19, pushing into the area from the south.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,662

