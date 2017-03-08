Iraq: Bomb attack on Tikrit wedding kills 30, while Daesh loses Mosul prison
An elderly Iraqi woman stands in the middle of the street as Iraqi forces advance inside Mosul during fighting against Daesh on March 8, 2017. At least 30 people were killed when bombers struck a wedding ceremony late Wednesday in a village in central northern Iraq, just hours after local military announced it had taken control of a Daesh prison near Mosul.
