Iraq announces increase in Kirkuk oil refinery capacity
Iraq has added a processing unit to the Kirkuk oil refinery, increasing the plant's capacity by 10,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The ministry will seek to add another unit by the end of the year, with the same 10,000 bpd capacity, he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Mon
|RoxLo
|3
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC