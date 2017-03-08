Iraq announces increase in Kirkuk oil...

Iraq announces increase in Kirkuk oil refinery capacity

Iraq has added a processing unit to the Kirkuk oil refinery, increasing the plant's capacity by 10,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The ministry will seek to add another unit by the end of the year, with the same 10,000 bpd capacity, he added.

