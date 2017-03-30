Iraq: 23 killed in Mosul clashes

Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 23 people were killed Sunday in deadly clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh militants in western Mosul amid an ongoing offensive to dislodge the terrorist group from the northern city, according to a local police officer, Anadolu reported. "Our forces are engaged in fierce battles against Daesh militants since morning," Police Captain Yahya Abbas al-Talibi told Anadolu Agency.

