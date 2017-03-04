In pictures: Civilians trapped under ...

In pictures: Civilians trapped under Islamic State make a perilous escape from Mosul

As Iraqi security forces battle Islamic State in the streets and alleys of west Mosul, thousands of civilians trapped under the militants' rule are taking the opportunity to flee . Yet their escape is a perilous one.

