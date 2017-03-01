In Iraq, UN's focal point for conflic...

In Iraq, UN's focal point for conflict-related sexual violence visits abused women

6 hrs ago

New York, Mar 4 : The United Nations focal point for ending conflict-related sexual violence is in Iraq where she on Friday met with survivors of rape and other abuse by the Islamic State . Zainab Hawa Bangura, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, visited the Girls and Women Support and Treatment Centre in Dohuk Governorate, northern Iraq.

