From Yemen to Mosul, Trump's rocky start in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump has vowed to wipe Islamist terrorism "from the face of the Earth" and says he wants the US to "start winning wars again" -- but he's gotten off to a rocky start in the Middle East. The US and Iraq are investigating whether a US-led coalition airstrike in the city of Mosul was behind the deaths of more than 100 people on March 17. If it is, it could be one of the greatest losses of civilian life caused by the coalition since it began strikes on ISIS in 2014.

