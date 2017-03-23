French defense chief: Battle for Syria's Raqqa within days
France's defense minister says the battle by international forces to take back the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria will start in the coming days. Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Raqqa is a "major objective" for the U.S.-led coalition trying to quash IS extremists in Syria and Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Tue
|AceHigh777
|66
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Australia could rebuild broken Mosul after Isla...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC