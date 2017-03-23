French defense chief: Battle for Syri...

French defense chief: Battle for Syria's Raqqa within days

France's defense minister says the battle by international forces to take back the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria will start in the coming days. Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Raqqa is a "major objective" for the U.S.-led coalition trying to quash IS extremists in Syria and Iraq.

